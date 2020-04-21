The Quarantined Golfer: CBS4's Eric Christensen Gets Back On The LinksCBS4's Eric Christensen dusted off his golf clubs and played my first round of "quarantined golf" over the weekend.

Trevor Story Staying Sharp, Misses Colorado Rockies Teammates 'Greatly'Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies has found ways to train in Texas while baseball is on hold.

Buffalo Davion Taylor, Projected To Be Picked In NFL Draft, Only Played In 2 High School GamesThe hybrid safety-linebacker from the University of Colorado is projected as a middle-round selection in the NFL draft this weekend.

John Elway Confident Ahead Of First Ever Virtual NFL DraftJohn Elway isn’t choosing to focus on the challenges this year.

John Elway Building Broncos Around Quarterback For A ChangeFor the first time in four years, John Elway didn’t spend his offseason analyzing quarterbacks ad nauseam.

‘I Was Shocked’: Von Miller Opens Up about Testing Positive For CoronavirusMiller said he's been taking the stay-at-home order very seriously and only left the house four times in four weekd.