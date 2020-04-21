CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Austin Zucchini-Fowler, Colfax Avenue, Colorado News, Coronavirus, Denver News, East Colfax Avenue


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver artist who created a mural that drew a lot of attention soon after the coronavirus outbreak hit has made another mural that pays tribute to health care workers.

A man in a mask walks by a mural depicting a medical worker with a mask covering her mouth and nose, wearing boxing gloves and angel-like wings on her back on April 14, 2020 in downtown Denver.

(credit: Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images)

Austin Zucchini-Fowler’s first mural off East Colfax Avenue shows a health care professional with wings and boxing gloves. It is located in an alley near the intersection with Williams Street.

(credit: Austin Zucchini-Fowler)

The new mural is on a wall of the EXDO Event Center in Denver’s RiNo Arts District. It shows a doctor with wings.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

Comments

Leave a Reply