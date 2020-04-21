Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver artist who created a mural that drew a lot of attention soon after the coronavirus outbreak hit has made another mural that pays tribute to health care workers.
Austin Zucchini-Fowler’s first mural off East Colfax Avenue shows a health care professional with wings and boxing gloves. It is located in an alley near the intersection with Williams Street.
The new mural is on a wall of the EXDO Event Center in Denver’s RiNo Arts District. It shows a doctor with wings.
