DENVER (CBS4) — Independent contractors and gig workers are able to begin applying for unemployment benefits in Colorado, as of Monday afternoon. The state has opened up their system for processing applications.

Applications can be submitted on the department’s website available at coloradoui.gov.

The state also opened a new call center for people who are unemployed and have questions about how to apply. You can call the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Customer Service at (303) 318-9000 (Denver-metro area) or (800) 388-5515 (Outside Denver-metro area), or visit www.coworkforce.com.

