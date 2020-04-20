Comments
EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Eagle County have identified a man accused of intentionally coughing on another shopper’s groceries at the Village Market in Edwards. They named him as 51-year-old Nathan Herries.
“The suspect has been found and cited!” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday.
On Monday afternoon, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for tips in the case.
According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Herries refused to comply with the Colorado state and Eagle County public health order to stay six feet away from other people.
“He was asked to step back and then he went on a rant of how the employee was falling for the ‘media hype,'” investigators stated. “He then got between a customer and an employee and purposely coughed on the products that the other customer was purchasing.”
This is what your MAGA believers look like.