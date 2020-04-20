Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver residents can help keep tourism going amid the stay-at-home orders. In doing so, they could win prizes.
VISIT DENVER teamed up with local restaurants, businesses and attractions to help the tourism industry during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s all part of the new Love This City Denver initiative.
Weekday drawings include a chance to win family membership to the Denver Zoo. Larger prizes are offered on Fridays, such as a package valued at nearly $600 featuring full weekend experiences in one of Denver’s distinct neighborhoods.
“This Friday, one winner will be awarded the LoDo package, which includes a night’s stay at The Maven Hotel, a Larimer Square shopping certificate and a Milk Market gift certificate, among other items for future use,” tourism officials stated.