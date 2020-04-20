DENVER (CBS4) — CBS4 remains committed to helping the thousands of Coloradans who have recently lost their jobs. We’re keeping up with who’s hiring these days. Fidelity Investments has immediate openings — and the company is hosting a webinar to bring in new employees at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The financial planning company says with sudden changes to the market and investment laws, it’s busier than ever. Here in Denver, Fidelity plans to hire for 200 positions. Company officials hope to encourage top talent from other industries to consider a career in financial services.
“We have hospitality people who are looking for work, we have service and industry people who are looking for work. Those make great Fidelity employees, because they really do truly understand listening to people’s needs and then matching them with the right solutions,” said Onisa Treibs, Vice President with Fidelity Investments.
Fidelity will host the webinar tomorrow at or more information, go to their website: https://jobs.fidelity.com/.
There are positions in departments ranging from Artificial Intelligence to Human Resources.
According to the website, there are opportunities to work from home. Temporary positions also available. Learn more.
