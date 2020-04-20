



Independent contractors and gig workers are now able to apply for unemployment benefits in Colorado. The state opened up its system for processing applications Monday.

“It’s difficult. A lot of the people who are self-employed are creatives, freelancers. We’re not working and it’s been six weeks that we haven’t been able to get unemployment now,” said Chloé Besson, a self-employed tattoo artist in Boulder.

Besson hasn’t tattooed anyone since March 12. Her business came to screeching halt when Colorado’s stay at home order went into effect, but Besson says her clients have been supportive.

“A couple clients have offered to pay for tattoos ahead of time, because they know its a hard time and they know this is my only income at the moment,” said Besson.

Unemployed gig workers will be able to get payments retroactive to March 29. In addition, there will be federal assistance under the CARES Act that pays up to $600 a week.

For Band of Brothers bassist Jim Stevens, $600 would cover the income he’s losing from gigs being canceled.

“With the restaurants and bars closed and festivals cancelled, there’s nowhere for us to play. Social distancing makes playing in a band tough too,” said Stevens.

Stevens uses the time normally spent playing gigs to play music on Facebook Live to raise money for Dirty Dog Roadhouse, a restaurant providing meals for first responders and workers on the frontline of COVID-19.

The music lover says he doesn’t play for the money, but the money didn’t hurt. Despite much of his income coming from gigs, Stevens doesn’t qualify for gig-worker unemployment benefits.

“I’m retired so I get social security and VA disability, but it’s not enough worth enough to file income taxes. One of the criteria to receive unemployment for gig workers is you have to have a tax return from 2018 or 2019,” said Stevens.

It normally takes a W2 to apply for unemployment, but gig workers don’t have that. Some have 1099 forms, others may not. The state says applicants will need their tax returns from last year to show what they earned.

Stevens and Besson are both anxious for the state to reopen, for financial reasons, but also because they miss sharing their art.

Applications can be submitted on the department’s website available at coloradoui.gov.

The state also opened a new call center for people who are unemployed and have questions about how to apply. You can call the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Customer Service at (303) 318-9000 (Denver-metro area) or (800) 388-5515 (Outside Denver-metro area), or visit www.coworkforce.com.