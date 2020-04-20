Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A free, virtual concert will be presented Friday to show support health care workers and raise money for the National Jewish Health COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
DENVER (CBS4) — A free, virtual concert will be presented Friday to show support health care workers and raise money for the National Jewish Health COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
“An evening to come together to support the National Jewish Health doctors, nurses and those on the frontlines working tirelessly to fight COVID-19,” the website states.
The virtual concert “Together, We Breathe Hope” features OneRepublic, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Michael Franti and Clare Bowen. It begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 24.
Click here or text HOPE to 76278 to pre-register.
To donate to the National Jewish Health COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, click here.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Donate