DENVER (CBS4) — A free, virtual concert will be presented Friday to show support health care workers and raise money for the National Jewish Health COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

“An evening to come together to support the National Jewish Health doctors, nurses and those on the frontlines working tirelessly to fight COVID-19,” the website states.

The virtual concert “Together, We Breathe Hope” features OneRepublic, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Michael Franti and Clare Bowen. It begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

(credit: National Jewish Health)

Click here or text HOPE to 76278 to pre-register.

To donate to the National Jewish Health COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, click here.

