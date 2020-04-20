CBSN DenverGov. Polis to outline plans for reopening Colorado's economy at 3:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
DENVER (CBS4) — A new shelter for women is opening in Denver on Monday afternoon to help people struggling with homelessness during the stay-at-home order. Mayor Michael Hancock said the Women’s Auxiliary Shelter is expected to open at the Denver Coliseum at 2:30 p.m. There will be room for 300 women and transgender women at the Coliseum.

The coliseum will screen all women at the entrance for coronavirus. Those who must be quarantined will be provided shelter in what is being called a “respite room.”

CBS4’s Rick Salinger was there Monday afternoon. He said was a line of women being checked in, a few at a time. Masks were being handed out.

Earlier this month, a similar shelter for men opened at the National Western Complex.
It has more than seven hundred beds and is now at capacity.

