EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators in Eagle County need help identifying a man accused of intentionally coughing on another shopper’s groceries at the Village Market in Edwards.
According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, the man refused to comply with the Colorado State and Eagle County Public Health Order to stay six feet away from other people.
“He was asked to step back and then he went on a rant of how the employee was falling for the ‘media hype,'” investigators stated. “He then got between a customer and an employee and purposely coughed on the products that the other customer was purchasing.”
The man is believed to be a local resident of Edwards.
If you think you may have any information about this suspect or this incident, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS. You may also submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.
