LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Loveland is cutting its workforce in response to budget concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Loveland will furlough 280 employees.
Those employees are in temporay, seasonal and non-benefited positions.
Most worked at recreation areas, golf courses, the library, cultural and visitor centers.
The city manager said he’s not sure if, or when, they’ll be able to bring those employees back.
