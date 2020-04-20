(CBS4) — Want to surprise the people in your next video meeting — and support a Colorado animal sanctuary? You can now arrange to have a farm animal make an appearance.
For a donation of $50, Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary will arrange to have an “animal resident” join your personal virtual meeting. (It’s $100 for a business meeting.)
“Looking to bring a little bit of animal love to your video meetings, virtual conferences, or online happy hour? Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary’s animal residents would love to make an appearance!” the website states.
The animal resident options include Tito the cow, Alfie the goat and Grace the hen.
For a donation of $100 or $250, you can also arrange to take a private virtual tour of the sanctuary with your friends or colleagues.
“Your donations will go toward supporting daily costs of animal care as well as our free virtual education programs for students such as Reading to the Chickens, Virtual Tours, and Sanctuary Storytime,” the website states.
