DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will speak about the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado on Monday afternoon from the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver. The news conference is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and it will be available for live viewing on CBS4 as well as on CBSN Denver.
Last week, Polis discussed an update to his executive order that required some essential personnel to wear masks at work.
Earlier this month the governor extended the statewide stay-at-home order to April 26. At last Wednesday’s briefing, Polis said we were in this “for the long haul” and presented three phases for a timeline on reopening the state for business.
About the Colorado stay-at-home order
Colorado’s stay-at-home order went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.
Coloradans are urged to stay in their own community and not travel for recreation or to get outside. Only essential businesses have been given the green light to keep in-person operations going, and those that remain open are required to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.
How to watch
Date: Monday, April 20
CBS4 News will air the governor’s news conference live. It can also be viewed on CBSN Denver.
CBS4 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. will have full coverage of the governor’s latest news conference.
