



– Gov. Jared Polis talked about what life will look like in Colorado once the stay-at-home order is lifted. That may be a little different than how we lived in the months leading up to coronavirus.

“As the stay-at-home wears off we need to be able to maintain, pace ourselves, earn a living, pay your bills, have some fulfillment, joy in life, and that is at 60-65% social interaction,” said Polis. “That is the April 27-May 4 period.”

As of Monday afternoon, there are 10,106 cases of coronavirus in Colorado with 449 deaths. There have been 47,466 people tested in Colorado with 1,880 hospitalizations. Polis said the hospitalization rate is leveling off, which is good news.

Polis talked about how Eagle County may be able to lift their public health orders a little early because of the great amount of work the county has been doing. Eagle County was one of the first counties in Colorado to enact public health orders, even before the state, because of their early spike in coronavirus cases.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” said Polis.

He also said to live your life not in fear, but with extreme caution. That also means that different parts of the state will react differently depending on how well people maintain social distancing and that there won’t be a blanket set of guidelines for Colorado once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“For months we need to pace ourselves,” said Polis. “You can’t go to nightclubs, but you can go shopping, get your hair cut, you need it, I need it.”

After the stay-at-home order is lifted, Polis said he hopes many people will practice “safe-at-home.”

The scenarios involve maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, protecting our most vulnerable populations, and increasing testing. Health experts said the best scenario is a combination of all of those.

“People have to be able to make a living, you have to be able to leave your house,” said Polis as he explained how the most extreme portion of the social distancing measures are nearing an end.

“Now we need to learn to figure out how to pace ourselves that is different and has a lot less social interaction.”

Polis also talked about how telecommuting should be maximized during this time once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

He also talked about how a decision about reopening restaurants will likely be delayed until mid-May until the health data exhibits that continued social distancing measures are working.

Schools will remain closed.

Dentists, hospitals, doctor’s offices can reopen for less emergent situations and regular office visits. Surgeries can once again resume.

Retail stores can open with spacing, arrows and masks. Non-critical offices can open May 4 with temperature screenings and only at a 50% capacity.

“We can’t stay home forever,” said Polis as he stressed that everyone should be responsible.

He also thanked Coloradans for staying at home during the past several weeks.

As for professional sports, Polis said he’s been in contact with the league and they are still exploring options, including empty stadiums or half capacity stadiums.

About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order

Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.