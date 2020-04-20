Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced new restrictions on recreational activities in city parks. Sharing equipment, such as footballs and frisbees, is no longer allowed.
“As of now, we are going to start restricting the use of shared equipment such as frisbees & footballs,” city officials tweeted.
Hancock also urged people to practice social distancing at parks.
“We are adding physical distancing requirements in our parks,” city officials tweeted. “Get outside & get fresh air, but you need to stay at least 6 feet from others and do not gather or travel in groups.”
On Monday, Hancock also extended the ban on large gatherings — indefinitely.
