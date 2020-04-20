CBSN DenverMayor Hancock is discussing Denver's COVID-19 recovery plan (Watch Live Now)
DENVER (CBS4) — On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced that all city-owned golf courses will be reopened on Wednesday, with restrictions.

Mayor Hancock reminded people to practice social distancing and said there would soon be new restrictions on shared equipment such as frisbees and footballs.

“Get outside and get fresh air, but you need to stay at least 6 feet from others and do not gather or travel in groups,” the City of Denver tweeted.

On Monday, Hancock extended the ban on large gatherings indefinitely.

