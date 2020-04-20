DENVER (CBS4) — On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced that all city-owned golf courses will be reopened on Wednesday, with restrictions.
We are adding physical distancing requirements in our parks. As of now, we are going to start restricting the use of shared equipment such as frisbees & footballs. Get outside & get fresh air, but you need to stay at least 6 feet from others and do not gather or travel in groups.
— City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) April 20, 2020
Mayor Hancock reminded people to practice social distancing and said there would soon be new restrictions on shared equipment such as frisbees and footballs.
“Get outside and get fresh air, but you need to stay at least 6 feet from others and do not gather or travel in groups,” the City of Denver tweeted.
On Monday, Hancock extended the ban on large gatherings indefinitely.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado