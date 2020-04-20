DENVER (CBS4)– The Garcia twins are finally at home after they were delivered six weeks early because their home, Cat Garcia, was hospitalized with coronavirus. They have spent the past several weeks in the NICU.
Cat and Zach Garcia were able to bring their babies, Kal and Bruce, home from St. Joseph Hospital over the weekend.
During Cat’s first 32 weeks of pregnancy, she had a big smile and a little chalkboard recording precious moments. There were onesies that called the babies miracles and exciting ultrasounds of the tiny boys.
Then came the coronavirus.
Zach got very sick, and then Cat did.
She ended up with COVID-19 and pneumonia in the St. Joseph Hospital ICU, hours away from needing a ventilator, and had a C-section.
Babies Kal Jordan and Bruce Christian were six weeks early, and weighed nearly 7 pounds each. Their parents couldn’t hold them or see them except for on a web cam.
Now, the whole family is at home together!
