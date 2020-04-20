Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday, Coloradans paid tribute to the victims and survivors the the 1999 Columbine shootings. It was 21 years ago on this day 12 students and a teacher were killed at Columbine High School in Littleton.
Cassie Bernall
Cassie Bernall
Steven Curnow
Corey DePooter
Kelly Fleming
Matthew Kechter
Daniel Mauser
Daniel Rohrbough
Dave Sanders
Rachel Scott
Isaiah Shoels
John Tomlin
Lauren Townsend
Kyle Velasquez
Today we remember all those who were lost 21 years ago. We hold them in our hearts, each and every day. We honor their light, their love, and their dreams. ❤️#WeAreColumbine pic.twitter.com/rh9NH3S1AS
— Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) April 20, 2020
Last year, the school district asked the community about a proposal to renovate the high school. Many were opposed.
Families, including Laura Townsend’s parents, helped build a new library where the shooting took place on the 20th anniversary. It became the Hope Columbine Memorial Library.