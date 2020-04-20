CBSN DenverGov. Polis to outline plans for reopening Colorado's economy at 3:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday, Coloradans paid tribute to the victims and survivors the the 1999 Columbine shootings. It was 21 years ago on this day 12 students and a teacher were killed at Columbine High School in Littleton.

Cassie Bernall
Steven Curnow
Corey DePooter
Kelly Fleming
Matthew Kechter
Daniel Mauser
Daniel Rohrbough
Dave Sanders
Rachel Scott
Isaiah Shoels
John Tomlin
Lauren Townsend
Kyle Velasquez

 

Last year, the school district asked the community about a proposal to renovate the high school. Many were opposed.

Families, including Laura Townsend’s parents, helped build a new library where the shooting took place on the 20th anniversary. It became the Hope Columbine Memorial Library.

