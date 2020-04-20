DENVER (CBS4) – Instead of taking the day to relax and celebrate, Colorado’s cannabis industry is launching a new effort to support first responders, health care professionals, restaurants, and other businesses and individuals impacted by COVID-19. The social media campaign is called #COCannabisCares.
The cannabis industry is using the new campaign to help direct Coloradans to Help Colorado Now, where they can find opportunities to volunteer and donate money, blood and PPE supplies for Coloradans suffering from the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
“This is the first time I’ve seen the entire Colorado cannabis industry come together like this and there’s never been a greater need to help fellow Coloradans,” said Truman Bradley, Executive Director of the Marijuana Industry Group (MIG).
Wondering what you can do to help stop the spread of #COVID19Colorado?
🏠 Stay at home!
👉 https://t.co/VkDkXcVNRB to learn other ways you can #HelpColoradoNow. #DoingMyPartCO #COCannabisCares pic.twitter.com/U4Xaw9Cmqy
— Colorado Leads (@ColoradoLeads) April 17, 2020
The #COCannabisCares relief effort started Monday, April 20 — a day typically commemorated by outdoor festivals.
The following are some examples of cannabis businesses stepping up to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic:
- Good Chemistry has made a $50,000 donation to the state’s COVID Relief Fund, a charitable network set up by the state and United Way to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Good Chemistry is also providing 600 N95 masks to Colorado medical workers and homeless shelters.
- Friends in Weed, sponsored by a number of cannabis companies, is challenging every cannabis-based business in the state to donate at least $420 or consider donating 4.2% of sales. They are also challenging every cannabis employee and consumer to donate $4.20. Every dollar goes to Gov. Polis’ Colorado COVID Relief Fund.
- LivWell Enlightened Health’s 420 for a Cause is a free online 420 celebration featuring musicians and comics and hosted by comedian Andy Juett. Participants can make direct donations, which will go to the Colorado Comedy Relief Fund, the Colorado Restaurant Association, Eddie Roberts Payback Foundation, and the Colorado COVID Relief Fund.
