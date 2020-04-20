Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The latest numbers from the state health department show more than 9,700 people in Colorado have contracted the coronavirus. As of the latest report, 874 people are currently hospitalized and 422 people have died.
DENVER (CBS4) — The latest numbers from the state health department show more than 9,700 people in Colorado have contracted the coronavirus. As of the latest report, 874 people are currently hospitalized and 422 people have died.
Some positive news — this weekend Colorado saw the lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 in nearly two weeks.
There were 263 new cases reported on Saturday and just under 300 new cases reported Sunday. The graph below, from the state health department, shows the trend since the outbreak started in early March.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado