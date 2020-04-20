Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The middle of April brought a cold and wet stretch of weather to Colorado. In Denver the temperature ran several degrees below normal for an entire week. New record lows were set on four days.
In addition to the cold it was also wet with many of those days producing snow. And while the totals were light at Denver International Airport, the numbers were quite high for many locations along and west of Interstate 25.
On Sunday NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released their latest 8-14 day outlook for the United States and it shows a big change in store for Colorado as we end the month of April. The outlook says there is a greater than 60 percent chance to see above normal temperatures with a greater than 40 percent chance for dry conditions. The outlook covers the period April 27 through May 3.