



The city of Denver will become the latest city in the country to hold protests to open the economy as health experts continue the fight against coronavirus. There are two protests planned at the state capitol Sunday afternoon.

Organizers want the state government to lift a statewide stay-at-home order which is set to expire April 26. An order for Denver is in place until the end of April.

One protest, Operation Gridlock planned for 1 p.m., calls for drivers to pack roads around the state capitol to draw awareness to what organizers call a violation of constitutional rights. Organizers say it will be a peaceful protest.

A Facebook page for the event has since been taken down.

A Colorado man who plans to attend, Steven Peck, told CBS4 on Friday the virus doesn’t threaten a significant majority of Coloradans with death.

“I’m not minimizing any one of those deaths. Statistically, that is an extremely small threat,” Peck said. “So, what you see happening here is a non-partisan issue bubbling up very organically. Coloradans are saying, with a collective voice, they are concerned with some of the policies they are seeing.”

The Denver Joint Information Center responded to the protest.

We are aware of Operation Gridlock. We understand people are frustrated with our current situation, but the Stay at Home Order protects the health, safety and welfare of our entire community. Operation Gridlock would be a wholly irresponsible and reckless way to express those frustrations. We must remind everyone that it is illegal to willfully block a public right-of-way. The City must protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, which we know the vast majority of our community understands. Enforcement is a last resort.

A second protest, Open Colorado, is planned for 2 p.m. It’s being hosted by the Libertarian Party of Colorado and others. Organizers are pushing for a similar goal: to open everything up again.

They say participants will be six feet apart and will wear face masks.

About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order

Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.