John Elway Building Broncos Around Quarterback For A ChangeFor the first time in four years, John Elway didn’t spend his offseason analyzing quarterbacks ad nauseam.

‘I Was Shocked’: Von Miller Opens Up about Testing Positive For CoronavirusMiller said he's been taking the stay-at-home order very seriously and only left the house four times in four weekd.

Shortened MLB Season Could Help Rockies, Says CBS4's Michael SpencerCBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer believes the rotation could be kept fresher by a shortened season with fewer games.

'Great Opportunity': Denver Native Mark Hubbard Reacts To PGA Tour StartThe first professional sport to resume play is scheduled to be the PGA Tour. Denver native and PGA Tour member Mark Hubbard see this as an opportunity for golf to command the sports spotlight.

Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar On Paused NHL Season: 'Reviewing Season To This Point, Preparing For When We Come Back'The Avalanche head coach says that the uncertainty is tough, but he's preparing for when hockey comes back.

'Hard To Prepare For A Scenario You Don't Know': CU Athletic Director Rick George On College Football OptionsWhether you're taking about cutting sports or taking pay cuts, George says CU is in a position to be patient, plan and assess.