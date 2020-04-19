DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis is expected to lay out a plan to reopen Colorado’s economy on Monday. The statewide stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire April 26.
Denver’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire at the end of the month.
“On Monday, we are going to talk about what to expect as the economy opens,” Polis said in a coronavirus briefing on Friday. “As we move towards opening things, we have to be able to sustain the social distancing, and that means doing it in a different way because we want to make sure we don’t exceed the hospital bed capacity.”
He said he was optimistic about life returning to normal and the possibility of a cure or vaccine, even though that may be months away.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, most of us will be just fine, even if we contract coronavirus.”
About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order
