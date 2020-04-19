



A longtime employee of JBS in Greeley is on the road to recovery after a long fight with COVID-19. On Saturday, Sergio Rodriguez was greeted by a crowd of loved ones as he left UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

“Once the doctors and everyone started clapping him out, I wanted to just barge right in there and just hug him,” said son, Rafael Hernandez.

Hernandez had waited several weeks for this moment. Unable to visit his father during his stay at the hospital, Rafael frequently hung out in the parking lot as a show of support. Before Sergio was put on a ventilator, the two would talk on the phone.

“Just constant prayers, tears, thinking about our memories that we shared,” said Hernandez.

Now few memories will be sweeter than Rodriguez’s release from the hospital.

“It took a toll on me, but I feel good,” said Rodriguez. “I’ve got to thank Jesus above.”

“There’s no words to describe it,” said Yolanda Hernandez, Rodriguez’s daughter-in-law. “We’re just happy that he’s home and going to be home.”

Rodriguez’s family believes he contracted the virus while working at the JBS plant in Greeley. According to his son, Rodriguez had worked there close to four decades.

So far, at least 100 employees at the plant have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have died, according to the state’s outbreak data.

“My dad doesn’t go anywhere, but work and straight home,” said Hernandez. “He’s not one to go shopping for stuff and be out and about.”

Rodriguez went on to spend weeks at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies. At the beginning of April, he was put on a ventilator.

The whole time, Rafael waited in the parking lot, refusing to leave his father’s side.

“I just put my trust and prayer with God and told him, you know? My faith is strong, and I’m going to be here until he walks out that door,” Hernandez said.

On Saturday, Rodriguez had improved enough to leave.

“It’s always a relief when they get the breathing tube out and they’re able to get out of here,” said Connor Murphy, an RN for UCHealth. “We like them when they’re with us, but they don’t want to be with us.”

As he headed home, loved ones played joyous songs, thanked the health care heroes, and counted their blessings.

“My heart goes out to the ones that can’t do that, that can’t have that opportunity, so it’s tears of multiple things,” Hernandez said.

Rodriguez is not out of the woods yet. He is still weak and experiences shortness of breath, so he’ll be doing a lot of therapy. According to Hernandez, family has not yet discussed Rodriguez’s return to work.

