GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The United Food and Commercial Workers International says employees at the JBS and Cargill meatpacking plants will get a raise. JBS employees will also receive personal protective equipment.
Wages will go up by $4 per hour for the 2,500 workers. The pay raise will last from April 20 until May 30. This raise is additional to a previously announced $600 bonus.
On top of masks, gloves and face shields for employees, JBS will also install plexiglass shields in areas where social distancing is not possible. Union officials say cafeterias and breakrooms will expand for better social distancing.
JBS remains closed as employees are tested and the plant is cleaned. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows at least four COVID-19 deaths at the plant, and 102 positive COVID-19 cases.
Employees at Cargill will receive a $2 per hour pay raise between March 23 and May 5. The union states co-pays for coronavirus testing and treatment will be waived, and employees will be able to take time off for coronavirus-related absences.
There have been at least 15 positive cases and one death at that plant. It remains open.