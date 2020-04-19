



– Gilpin County has enacted a new public health order, closing county roads to non-residents. The Gilpin County Board of Health created the order to reduce the spread of coronavirus. As of Sunday, the county had one confirmed case of coronavirus.

State roads – specifically CO 119, CO 46, and CO 72 shown in yellow on the map – remain open to resident and non-resident traffic. All roads in Central City and Black Hawk, outlined in red on the map, remain open to resident and non-resident traffic. The statewide stay-at-home order travel restrictions still apply to drivers in the county.

According to the public health order, the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office has the authority to require drivers to provide proof of residency in the county. Failure to comply with the order could result in a fine up to $5,000 and up to 18 months in jail.

“At the present time law enforcement personnel are simply contacting people as necessary to inform them of the closures,” said Cherokee Black with the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office. “We are hopeful that people will be understanding of this Order and no further action will be necessary.”

A study published in the Wall Street Journal and USA Today determined Gilpin County’s economy will be the hardest hit from coronavirus of any in the country. Financial news website 24/7 Wall Street based its analysis on the fact that 82% of all workers in the county are employed in the leisure and hospitality industries.

