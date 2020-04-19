EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eagle County officials requested an exemption from the statewide stay-at-home order set to expire on April 26. The county says it consulted with medical care providers and community leaders.
The county sent the letter to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on April 16.
They would like to have gatherings of 10 people; conditional opening of non-critical/essential businesses which meet social distancing requirements; open outdoor recreational facilities with guidelines to prevent gatherings of 10 or more people.
County officials say they will meet four “triggers” set by National Coronavirus Response guidelines:
1. A sustained decrease in cases for at least 14 days.
2. Hospitals are safely able to treat patients without resorting to crisis standards of care.
3. Testing can be performed for all people with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection.
4. Active monitoring can be accomplished for all COVID-19 cases and their contacts.
It is the first county in the state to ask CDPHE for such an exemption. State officials are expected to respond this week.
According to data released by CDPHE on Sunday, Eagle County has the seventh highest number of COVID-19 cases at 485. Denver has the most number of cases at 1,784.
About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order
Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.