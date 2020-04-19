DENVER (CBS4) – Rep. Jason Crow (CO-6th District) is one of several lawmakers who want to add another $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. The loan is meant to help small businesses keep their workers on the payroll.
He’s also trying to secure an additional $60 billion in disaster relief grants and loans.
Crow is pushing for $225 million to help the Small Business Administration process mounds of applications.
“What we have to do right now is give them additional resources money but also hiring authority to bring new staff on board, to build out their websites and to get bigger bandwith, to actually have the ability to break through this bottleneck of applications to help get that money out the door,” Crow said.
He also told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd he is urging congressional leaders to bring members back to Washington, D.C. to approve the additional funding right away, even if some lawmakers have to vote by proxy.
Sen. Cory Gardner called for action Sunday saying the fund cannot continue to “sit empty.”
