DENVER (CBS4) – The Front Range saw a beautiful Sunday sunrise this morning. A low cloud deck hanging on the eastern plains made for some really awesome color.

The weak weather system responsible for yesterday’s cloud cover and scattered showers is moving away from Colorado today. But a cold front behind it will linger over the state into the afternoon hours. It will combine with daytime heating to create scattered showers.

The chance for any one spot to get wet is really small. Those showers will be in the form of snow across the higher terrain. Some of our lower elevations could even hear a clap or two of thunder.

Ahead of the weather system we expect a severe weather outbreak along the Gulf Coast. This is the same region that was hammered by deadly storms and long-track tornadoes on Easter.

During the week ahead Colorado will be in a jet stream flow that brings occasional areas of disturbed weather. That is why in the extended outlook below you will see an almost daily chance for showers. But those chances are low and at this time we don’t see anything on the way that looks widespread or long-duration.

Temperatures over the next few days will warm back to where we should be for this time of year. In fact we may even go above average by the upcoming weekend.