



– In an effort to support their fellow small business operations, ownership at Concept Signs and Graphics are printing and giving away hundreds of signs to promote small business during COVID-19. Because of Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order, many small businesses have seen sales drop, some to zero.

By giving away free signs which read “Small Business Strong,” those with Concept Signs and Graphics hope more people will consider supporting their local businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone. We all rely on each other,” said Matt Ever Hart, co-owner of Concept Signs and Graphics. “It is difficult. We have heard a lot of stories from a lot of businesses that are struggling.”

More than 200 signs have been given away so far, many of which were delivered for free to more than eight different Northern Colorado cities.

“We are all small, for the most part,” said Carolyn Hart, co-owner of Concept Signs and Graphics.

By printing the signs, the business is able to keep their employees working. Also, the signs posted outside of other businesses serve as encouragement for the public to briefly stop by and support the businesses.

“Getting the word out is essential,” said Mark Bowles, Manager at Garretson’s Sports in Greeley. “They were more than happy to give us a sign.”

Bowles said he saw the signs in Fort Collins, and asked where they came from. Many people told him of the company printing. After getting in contact with them, the designers delivered multiple signs and banners to Greeley.

“It is great of them to think of other small businesses, and for us to stick together. Hopefully we can weather this storm,” Bowles said. “Take care of the small businesses in town. It is essential to get the business right now to stay open.”

While many may see the signs as a way to remind the public that the businesses are open, they also serve as a reminder to those who work in the businesses to keep working hard.

“We’ve had people say, ‘Hey, this an amazing reminder. Every time I walk through my doors, I see this sign. It reminds me to keep pushing forward. Not to lose faith,’” Hart said.

“It just helps to promote the word of hope. Unity, and hope,” Hart said. “Everybody is in this together. We will get through it. This too shall pass.”

If you are interested in getting one of the signs, visit https://www.facebook.com/conceptsignco