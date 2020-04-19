



Colorado Data

– State and local governments continue to track data related to the coronavirus pandemic. There are several websites listing the latest number of confirmed cases, hospitalizations, tests and other patient data.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is releasing new data each day at 4 p.m. at covid19.colorado.gov. Health officials are tracking the total number of confirmed cases, people tested, deaths and outbreaks. Confirmed cases are also classified by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity.

Colorado Hospital Data

CDPHE launched a website listing the most recent hospital data, including the number of patients currently hospitalized and patients transferred or discharged within 24 hours: covid19.colorado.gov/hospital-data.

The state is also reporting the number of facilities that anticipate shortages of staff, personal protective equipment and ICU beds.

Colorado Outbreak Data

CDPHE has a website listing COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and other facilities: covid19.colorado.gov/outbreak-data.

As of April there currently 231 nursing facilities, 706 assisted living facilities, and 21 intermediate care facilities in Colorado.

A confirmed outbreak means there are two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or non-household group with onset in a 14-day period. The information will be updated each Wednesday.

Facilities in the outbreak report will include:

Health care settings, including long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities/senior communities that offer healthcare, inpatient rehab facilities, and long-term acute care hospitals

Correctional settings, including state prisons, county and city jails, community corrections, detention settings, and work release facilities

Other settings, which could include factories, workplaces with crowded work conditions, camps, schools, child care centers, and independent living facilities/senior communities that do not offer health care

Denver Data

The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment is also reporting data online. The dashboard is updated daily by 6 p.m. Maps depicting case, hospitalization, and death rates are updated every Wednesday.