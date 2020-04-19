DENVER (CBS4) – State and local governments continue to track data related to the coronavirus pandemic. There are several websites listing the latest number of confirmed cases, hospitalizations, tests and other patient data.
Colorado Data
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is releasing new data each day at 4 p.m. at covid19.colorado.gov. Health officials are tracking the total number of confirmed cases, people tested, deaths and outbreaks. Confirmed cases are also classified by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity.
Colorado Hospital Data
CDPHE launched a website listing the most recent hospital data, including the number of patients currently hospitalized and patients transferred or discharged within 24 hours: covid19.colorado.gov/hospital-data.
The state is also reporting the number of facilities that anticipate shortages of staff, personal protective equipment and ICU beds.
Colorado Outbreak Data
CDPHE has a website listing COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and other facilities: covid19.colorado.gov/outbreak-data.
As of April there currently 231 nursing facilities, 706 assisted living facilities, and 21 intermediate care facilities in Colorado.
A confirmed outbreak means there are two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or non-household group with onset in a 14-day period. The information will be updated each Wednesday.
Facilities in the outbreak report will include:
- Health care settings, including long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities/senior communities that offer healthcare, inpatient rehab facilities, and long-term acute care hospitals
- Correctional settings, including state prisons, county and city jails, community corrections, detention settings, and work release facilities
- Other settings, which could include factories, workplaces with crowded work conditions, camps, schools, child care centers, and independent living facilities/senior communities that do not offer health care
Denver Data
The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment is also reporting data online. The dashboard is updated daily by 6 p.m. Maps depicting case, hospitalization, and death rates are updated every Wednesday.
Officials said the numbers and information on this page may differ from CDPHE due to differences in timing of reporting. The data does not reflect information for cases currently under investigation.
National Data
Johns Hopkins University created an online map that breaks down COVID-19 cases by county. Each county is ranked by cases and deaths with important demographic information such as race, ethnicity, population and health insurance data.