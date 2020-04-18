



United States Vice President Mike Pence landed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs on Saturday morning. He’s in town to speak at the Air Force Academy graduation.

Pence arrived at around 10 a.m. CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd is there to cover the event.

The vice president was greeted by several dignitaries including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis who wore a facial covering.

Making only his second trip outside Washington in the last six weeks, Pence will be speaking at a scaled-down ceremony in Colorado Springs. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony is closed to family and friends.

White House aides said Pence on Monday made the call himself to make the trip as the White House was finalizing its guidelines for reopening American again.

President Donald Trump gave the commencement address in 2019.

The cadets marched 6 feet apart and were seated 8 feet apart for the ceremony to maintain the recommended social distancing. The ceremony will last about 30 to 40 minutes and the ceremony will take place in the Terrazo instead of the stadium.

The ceremony will be live streamed beginning at 11 a.m. on Facebook and on YouTube.

