Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police arrested a man after a stabbing on Thursday. Police responded at 10:29 a.m. Thursday to a report that a man had been stabbed in the 1200 block of Magnolia Street. The victim had entered a nearby restaurant and employees called for help.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police arrested a man after a stabbing on Thursday. Police responded at 10:29 a.m. Thursday to a report that a man had been stabbed in the 1200 block of Magnolia Street. The victim had entered a nearby restaurant and employees called for help.
Officers found the suspect, Travis Spain, and took him into custody. Investigators say Spain and the victim had been involved in a fight in which the victim was stabbed outside.
The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Spain was arrested for First Degree Assault and booked into the Larimer County Jail.
Anyone with information about this incident, can call Detective Dustin Wier at 970-221-6895 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at www.stopcriminals.org.