DENVER (CBS4) – After a cold, snowy week we’ll see a warming trend get under way today for Colorado. Temperatures over the next 5 to 7 days will gradually climb through the 50s and into the 60s along the Front Range and on the western slope. It will be even warmer on the eastern plains with 60s and a few 70s this afternoon. Mountain communities will see mostly 40s and 50s today.

There is a rather disorganized, weak weather system sitting to the west of Colorado today. It will slowly cross the state over the next 24 to 36 hours. As it moves by we will see increasing cloud cover and some scattered showers. It’s about a 30 percent chance for any one particular spot to get wet.

Most places will be warm enough by this afternoon to see rain but some of the precipitation could fall as snow in elevations above 9,000 feet. If there is any accumulation of snow it would be very minor. A few claps of thunder also can’t be ruled out by the mid-afternoon hours.

Looking ahead Sunday should be almost a repeat of Saturday except just a few degrees warmer with a slightly lower chance of scattered showers. Monday looks stunning statewide! Denver should climb into the 60s as we round out the month of April with just a few small chances to see a passing rain shower.