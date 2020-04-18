Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Fire Department has received a donation of 4,000 face masks that will help protect firefighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The masks were donated earlier this week by PostNet.
DFD says the masks will be used during emergency calls to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
