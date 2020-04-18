Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the number of deaths in the state has surpassed 400 (411) on Saturday. There are 9,433 known positive cases in the state.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the number of deaths in the state has surpassed 400 (411) on Saturday. There are 9,433 known positive cases in the state.
While nearly 1,800 Coloradans have been hospitalized, about 850 remain in the hospital. The state reports roughly 200 people a day are released or moved to a lower level of care.
There are also 107 outbreaks in Colorado.
On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced an executive order to require all essential personnel to wear face masks in order to further flatten the curve and protect susceptible Coloradans, like those in long-term care facilities.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado