WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – An early morning fire at a condominium complex earlier this week has turned fatal. A person had been missing since Monday morning after a fire at the Braidwood Condominiums in Winter Park.
The body of a man was found on Wednesday afternoon while investigators searched the debris of a unit destroyed by the fire. The 28-year-old was from Denver, and had recently moved into the unit to live throughout the summer. Investigators found that a third-floor unit collapsed into a second-floor unit. The resident on the third floor was able to escape her condominium and call 911. She reported a man in the second-floor unit below her was still inside. A Fraser Winter Park Police Department officer tried to enter the second-floor unit, but was turned back by extreme fire. He did, however, rescue a dog.
The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of the family. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.
The fire started just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning at the Braidwood Condominiums on Lion’s Gate Drive in Winter Park.
It took nearly 24 hours to finally extinguish hot spots. Firefighters worked for three hours to get the fire under control.