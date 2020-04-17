(CBS4) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller spoke Friday morning on NBC’s TODAY Show for the first time since he tested positive for the coronavirus. He opened up about his diagnosis with COVID-19.

“It started with a cough,” Miller said. “My girlfriend was telling me I wasn’t sounding normal and I should try my nebulizer. So I did but this time it was different. It didn’t work like it should.”

Von uses his nebulizer to help him with his asthma. When the cough wasn’t going away, he decided to consult his doctor and get tested for the virus. Two days later, he found out he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I was shocked. We’ve been taking this serious since day one,” Miller said.

Earlier this month, Miller said he had been spending part of each day working out in his home gym in Denver after cutting short his offseason training program in northern California because of the stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.

“I’ve been in Denver for about four weeks now, and within that four weeks, I’ve probably left the house four times,” Miller said. “With all of those, I never got out of the car. It’s just to drive and pick up food and come home. So I’ve really just been taking it serious, staying at home.”

One of the hot button issues is the possibly of playing the season without having fans in the stands. The Super Bowl 50 MVP immediately considered their safety.

“Whatever’s safe,” Miller said. “That will always be my first precaution: to do whatever is safe. Whatever we have to do to get things back to normal, that’s what we should do. We shouldn’t move too fast, just do whatever’s safe.”

Miller is the second active NFL player to confirm a positive test. Rams center Brian Allen was the first. Allen tested positive on Wednesday.