FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – Soldiers quarantined at Fort Carson received care kits this week, thanks to the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. The organization put together 20 individual kits for the soldiers.
The kits contain instant coffee, hot chocolate and snacks to help lift their spirits. The Red Cross said its volunteers continue to help members of the military, veterans and their families cope with the changes coronavirus has created.
For more information about the Red Cross, and how to volunteer, visit the organization’s website.
