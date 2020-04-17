Comments
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Idaho Springs Mayor Michael Hillman was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of criminal mischief, harassment and domestic violence. Idaho Springs Police Chief Christian Malanka confirms Hillman was arrested Friday near his business.
Details of Hillman’s arrest have not been released. Hillman is expected to appear before a judge Saturday.
Hillman has served as mayor of Idaho Springs since 2013. He faced a recall election on April 7, but retained his seat. Petitions for Hillman’s recall listed the following reasons:
- Significant erosion of public confidence in city government during Hillman’s administration
- Failure to adequately supervise planning staff, and, by failing to do so, allowing decisions to be made at staff level without public input or review that profoundly impact the property rights and quality of life of Idaho Springs residents
- Allowing unresolved conflicts of interest by City Council members to occur
Hillman’s term as mayor ends in 2021.