



— Our health care workers and first responders are busy taking care of us, so it’s important we make sure they’re taken care of as well. Now, some stores are reserving special times for those essential workers to do their shopping.

Sam’s Club is now honoring our frontline heroes with “Hero Shopping Hours,” starting this weekend. Every Sunday, stores nationwide will be reserved for our first responders and health care workers putting their lives on the line daily during this pandemic.

In a tweet, the company said a membership isn’t even required to shop.

We’re proud to help the first responders and healthcare workers who help all of us. Every Sunday from 8-10 a.m. we’ll offer special hero hours nationally to help your community’s heroes do what they do best – keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/lhTB76PbzY — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) April 14, 2020

Shoppers will be given masks and asked to practice social distancing while in stores.

Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Lance de la Rosa gave an employee credit for the idea, releasing the following statement:

“Mr. Sam once said that the best ideas come from our associates and we believe this to be true now more than ever. “Previously a few of our clubs invited healthcare workers and first responders for early shopping hours with our associates. What an act of kindness and consideration for those on the front lines! It’s inspiring to watch the ways our associates serve those around them. “On that note, we are announcing today that first responders and healthcare workers will be welcomed chainwide into our clubs for special shopping hours on Sundays from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. These Hero Hours will kick off Sunday, April 19 and continue until further notice. All shoppers entering clubs will be provided with a mask for safety. “Most importantly I want to thank all our heroes, healthcare workers, first responders and our associates for all you’re doing and the way you’re helping our communities.”

To learn more, or find a Sam’s Club near you, click here.

Other Retailers Offer Special Hours, Discounts And Perks

Walmart is also reserving special hours for first responders and people who are at high risk for coronavirus.

We'll be reserving pickup services from 7 – 8 a.m. daily for customers over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities and others who are at a high risk for #COVID19. Read more here: https://t.co/wVgn3GaBI2 pic.twitter.com/3Th0Cgsilb — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) April 14, 2020

Costco is temporarily offering “priority access” to health care workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters, during all open hours. Customers who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.

Costco is also offering special operating hours for members who are 60 or older and for people with disabilities. Until further notice, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for those members.

Additionally, Walgreens announced that it is designating April 25 as “Frontline Heroes Discount Day,” and will give first responders, police and medical personnel 30% off regularly-priced Walgreens brands and 20% off regularly priced national brand products.

Target stores nationwide will devote the first hour of shopping on Wednesday mornings for “vulnerable guests,” which include seniors and at risk shoppers.