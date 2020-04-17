Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — When a patient recovers from coronvirus, being released from the hospital can be an emotional moment — for the patient and the health care workers involved in their treatment. UCHealth shared video of two patients who were recently discharged from University of Colorado Hospital this week.
“Awesome group of people. I can’t tell you how much I love you and how grateful I am,” one woman says as medical personnel cover her with a blanket. She waves at health care workers who lined the hall and cheered as she was wheeled out.
Another patient, who had tears in her eyes, captured the moment on her phone as she was rolled out in a wheelchair.
“About 240 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have now recovered enough to leave UCHealth’s metro Denver hospitals, and about 460 patients across the UCHealth system have now been able to check out of our hospitals,” officials stated.
