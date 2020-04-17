Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Students at Golden High School have been very busy in recent weeks. In addition to adapting to virtual learning from home, several members of student council have been working on a video filled with heart-warming messages for some local senior citizens.
The students coordinated and produced a nearly four minute video filled with words of encouragement for those living at the Golden Pond Retirement Community. It couldn’t have come at a better time since senior centers are largely cutoff from the outside world right now due to the coronavirus.
A note from the Jeffco Public Schools said, “We are touched by these students and their leadership, thoughtfulness, energy, and kind words. Way to make us proud.”