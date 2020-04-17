Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Private planes landed in Colorado carrying some precious cargo. Stay at home orders across the country have grounded many commercial flights. Pilots of private planes have stepped up to get young puppies to their trainers.
Canine Companions for Independence trains assistance dogs for people with disabilities. Usually the organization relies on commercial flights to move their dogs around the nation, but now volunteer pilots are filling the void to make sure training for the dogs is not delayed.
Proper social distancing and other CDC guidelines where followed during the transport. Another six puppies are scheduled to arrive in Colorado on Saturday.