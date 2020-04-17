Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Education is working on special SAT testing for Colorado seniors this fall. CDE is working on a agreement with College Board, the organization that administers the tests. The testing would be done on a school day, and would be free.
Spring SAT and ACT standardized testing exams were canceled in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 among younger people. Students often take the exams multiple times to not only be better prepared for the future, but often times to also improve their scores.
Some universities accept the “super scoring” method, which allows students to submit their highest overall score in each category. By eliminating upcoming tests, some students who were relying on those tests to improve scores are left to wonder what their best scores will be.
CDE said this is an opportunity for Colorado students can get back on track after the disruption of the world wide pandemic.