WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jeremy Combs, 25, of Fort Collins could be facing charges of reckless endangerment, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, and possession of illegal weapons. Weld County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped Combs and two other men in south Weld County. Deputies say they were responding to a report of someone firing a gun out of a moving car.

During their investigation, deputies found spent shell casing from two different caliber guns along Weld Road 7. When they stopped Combs for failing to stop at a stop sign, they found an AR-15 in the backseat of the car. Combs had a handgun concealed in his hoodie, and there were 8 more guns in the trunk of the vehicle, 1 revolver, four handguns, and three rifles. Weld County Sheriff’s Office said that one of the rifles had a barrel length of 7-inches which is illegal in Colorado.

Deputies said that Combs admitted to shooting a couple of his guns up in the air while he was driving. He also said that all the guns were his. Deputies took him into custody and let the other two men go.

Investigators are now looking into whether Combs was involved in two other reports of guns being shot from a car, one on April 2nd the other on April 5th.