



– Restrictions on holding large events during the coronavirus pandemic are having a devastating effect on nonprofits. For many, it means they can’t host fundraising events.

CBS4 talked with the Center on Colfax — a nonprofit that specializes in health screenings, counseling, and advocating for those in the LGBTQ community. The Center’s CEO says workers have benefited from the first stimulus package, however they have not been able to hold fundraisers because of physical distancing restrictions and that is bad for their budget. The Center also helps to organize Denver’s Pride event in June, which may have to be changed to a virtual event online, or pushed back. Either decision is expected to have a big impact on donations.

The Center is now joining 250 other organizations across the country to call upon Congress to include nonprofits, especially those supporting the LGBTQ community, in the next stimulus package.

“Potentially there could be more unemployment. We’ve already seen record unemployment statistics across the country. And nonprofit organizations are a major factor in employment for the community of Denver. So we want to do what we can to serve the community but we also want to make sure that we are also not creating a bigger problem by not having to do layoffs, by having to shut down facilities, and increasing the need even more,” said Rex Fuller, The Center CEO.

Fuller also told CBS4 the Center has been experiencing a high volume of requests for support, especially as stay-at-home orders continue.

