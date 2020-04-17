Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The University of Colorado-Boulder has canceled all on-campus events until August — including the Dead & Company shows scheduled for July at Folsom Field, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The University of Colorado-Boulder has canceled all on-campus events until August — including the Dead & Company shows scheduled for July at Folsom Field, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.
The band, featuring former Grateful Dead members with singer-guitarist John Mayer, was supposed to kick off their U.S. tour in Boulder on July 10 and 11. Dead & Company has played Folsom Field every summer since 2016.
A campus spokesman told the Camera it is possible the band will reschedule its shows for a later date.
The band encouraged fans to watch them on Facebook on Saturday at 6 p.m. MT, and make a donation to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado