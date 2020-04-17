



– Social distancing restrictions have caused an outpouring of support from people around the state. Strangers across social media platforms like, Facebook and Nextdoor are lighting up daily with offers to help.

The problem? A large portion of those in need aren’t using social media.

It’s why organizations like Volunteers of America need the support more than ever right now, specifically, its Meals on Wheels Program.

“Right now there’s just so little contact. Their families aren’t coming to see them or don’t feel safe doing that and it’s just invaluable that people, in this way, are able to reach out to other people,” said Lindi Sinton, a longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer.

Lindi has been delivering meals along the same route in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood for nearly a decade. Lately, she’s noticed the need has become more urgent.

“For a lot of people on the route, this probably is their only hot meal, maybe their only meal for the day and it’s 1/3 of your required daily nutrients,” she said.

Dave Schunk, President & CEO of Volunteers of America Colorado says the nutrients are only part of the need fulfilled by Meals on Wheels, “The COVID-19 crisis has had a dramatic impact on the vulnerable seniors in our community. As Coloradans have socially distanced, we’ve also potentially isolated seniors at a time when they truly need the reassurance of a relationship most. Meals on Wheels is not just about providing food—although that’s important— it’s about providing a connection, and showing seniors that they are loved and cared for, now more than ever, even if we do so in a socially distanced manner. Our staff and wonderful volunteers have worked tirelessly to ensure the Meals on Wheels service not only continues throughout this difficult time, but expands in the Denver area.”

Volunteers of America says when the crisis began, Meals on Wheels was serving about 2,300 meals to seniors in the Denver metro area daily. Now, it’s an average of 2,500 meals daily.

The tough part? While the demand has increased, the number of volunteers have decreased.

“We’ve had a lot of retired folks that have been delivering that feel like, for the time being anyways, they need to stay at home so initially we had a real drop off in volunteers.”

Despite the difficulties, the demand is still being met and as far as volunteering goes, Lindi believes it’s one of the safer jobs out there.

“We’re pretty much, just sort of, handing them the meal and backing off… so the chance to talk and visit and sit down like we had before is much less but still we get to check on people, smile, say, ‘Hello!’ Smile… but they can’t see us because we have our masks on, and make sure that they’re okay.”

Lindi misses the interactions pre-social distancing. She knows the people along her route do as well but says for now, if she can only smile and wave, she knows it still makes a difference.

“You know, people who are older and stuck in their homes and unable to leave or drive or any of those things, as a rule, in a normal time, are tending to be real lonely and really look forward to a visit by someone every day.”

