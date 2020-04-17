



– Facing charges of first-degree murder, Devon Erickson was to go on trial at the end of May. But that Highlands Ranch STEM School shooting case in Douglas County has been pushed back to September. It’s one of hundreds of trials impacted by the coronavirus in Colorado as jury trials have been postponed.

The trial’s move is significant because it could disrupt the lives of the student victims and witnesses during the fall semester.

Kendrick Castillo was the senior who was killed in the shooting while trying to save the lives of other students. His father John told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger he is concerned about a jury due to the virus.

“With people having fear of being in tight quarters with one another and not being able to social distance like we can, to protect themselves.”

The coronavirus has already forced jury selection to be halted in the case of Dreion Dearing. His trial has been pushed to mid-June in the killing of Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm after a judge declared a mistrial earlier this week.

Jury summons have already gone out in many cases for the next month all across the state. New dates will come in the mail.

Because there are so many trials backlogged, Arapahoe and Douglas counties District Attorney George Brauchler worries they may have to make plea deals with those charged due to lack of availability of trial dates.

“There’s going to be tsunami of cases that fall into our calendar in a truncated way that creates the real possibility of a fire sale,” he said.

That could mean criminals getting better offers to plead guilty. He said, that will not likely include high profile cases like Kelly Turner who raised money claiming her daughter Olivia Gant had a terminal illness and has been charged with killing her.

And in Southwest Colorado, Mark Redwine was to be tried this month for the murder of his son Dylan.

In federal court, all civil and criminal trials have been continued until at least until May 1. It is said justice may be blind, but now, certainly not immune from the impact of COVID-19.