Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Denver Pop Culture Con, formerly Denver Comic Con, has been postponed until Thanksgiving weekend.
DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Denver Pop Culture Con, formerly Denver Comic Con, has been postponed until Thanksgiving weekend.
The event was originally set for Fourth of July weekend. The new dates are November 27 – 29, 2020.
Any tickets already purchased for the July event will be honored for new November dates.
Organizers say the decision was made based on the Colorado Convention Center, where the event was to be held, being transformed into hospital space to address the city’s COVID-19 needs through the month of June, with an option to extend if circumstances require it.
For more information, go to DenverPopCultureCon.com.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado